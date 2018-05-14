Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)

On May 10, Harry Rosenfeld, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 2,358 shares for two accounts. He accumulated 2,065 shares at a price per share of $7.34 for his personal account, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 154,715 shares. As well, he acquired 293 shares at a price per share of $7.36 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)

On May 9, president and chief executive officer Robert Peabody purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.22, increasing his portfolio’s position to 120,213 shares.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on May 10, director James Bell acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $14.30, raising his account balance to 2,600 shares.

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Spartan Energy Corp. (SPE-T)

On May 8, Albert Stark, vice-president – operations, sold 21,706 shares at a price per share of $6.4846, reducing his account balance to 36,627 shares.



