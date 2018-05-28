Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Let’s begin the report featuring a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)

On May 18, Masheed Saidi, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 7,700 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $9.63, taking her portfolio’s position up to 9,700 shares.

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On May 22, president Bernard Crotty sold 8,589 units at a price per unit of $11.4033, trimming his account’s holdings to 332,400 units.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On May 24, James Little, senior vice-president – engineering and disposal, sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $76.282, reducing his portfolio’s position to 22,709 shares.

On May 23, president Steven Bouck sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$76.3077, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 293,439 shares.

On May 21, Edward Guillet, who sits on the board of directors, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $75.9762 with 60,484 shares remaining in his account.

On May 17, Patrick Shea, senior vice-president – general counsel and secretary, sold 11,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $75.0727, after which his portfolio held 30,353 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

=====

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services (IAG-T)

Between May 22 and May 24, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president of U.S. development, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,000) at an average price per share of approximately $53.58, leaving 10,900 shares in his account.

On May 22, Renée Laflamme, executive vice-president – individual insurance and retirement, purchased 2,490 shares at a cost per share of $53.1832, lifting her account holdings to 3,697 shares.

On May 17, chief operating officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares at a price per share of $53.15, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 10,000 shares.