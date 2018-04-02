Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.

I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

On March 27, Global President and Chief Operating Officer Vincent Duhamel bought 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.10, initiating a portfolio position.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On March 26, Harry Deans, Executive Vice-President – Nitrogen, purchased 9,870 shares at a price per share of $60.715, initiating a portfolio position.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 28, Frank Techar, Vice-Chair of BMO Financial Group, sold 9,747 shares at a price per share of U.S.$78.11, eliminating the account’s position.

Previously, we reported that Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head of BMO Wealth Management, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (9,637) at a price of $98.28 per share on March 14, eliminating her portfolio’s position.

In addition, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (24,671) at a price of $96.54 per share on March 6, leaving 4,955 shares in his account. In addition, between March 2 and March 5, Mr. Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 43,000) at an average price per share of approximately $96.03.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

On March 23, Chief Human Resources Officer Maryse Fernet exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,320) at a price per share of $14.18, leaving 21,690 shares in her account.

Previously, we reported that Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (29,996) at a price per share of approximately $14.37 on March 6. His closing account balance stood at 72,863 shares.