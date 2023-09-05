Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by shareholders.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Aug. 24, director Robert Simmonds acquired 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $55.32 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Barbara Simmonds), after which this particular account held 6,200 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $221,000.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Aug. 24, executive vice-president – sales operations Paul Rodgers invested over $470,000 in shares of Open Text. He purchased 8,955 shares at a cost per share of $52.54, initiating a position in this specific account.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

On Aug. 22, Dheeraj Verma, who sits on the board of directors, bought 30,000 shares at a cost per share of US$35.50, raising the holdings in this particular account to 76,748 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$1 million.

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)

Between Aug. 21-23, Jean Robitaille, who sits on Orla Mining’s board of directors, sold a total of 251,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.40, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,072,750 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.6 million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Robitaille is senior vice-president – corporate development, business strategy and technical services at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T).

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.