Monday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are buying this oversold large-cap stock yielding 6.4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)
On Nov. 2, director John Lowe invested over US$195,000 in shares of TC Energy. He purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of US$39.0876, increasing this particular account’s position to 25,000 shares.
That day, Rob Jacobucci, vice-president of corporate compliance and internal audit, acquired 2,460 shares at a price per share of $51.8511, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 6,360 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $127,000.
The relative strength index is at 28. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 81 cents per share or $3.24 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.4 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)
On Nov. 2-3, chief financial officer David Smith divested a total of 15,409 shares at an average price per share of approximately $107.77 with 19,858 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.6-million, excluding trading fees.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
On Oct. 30, chairman George Brack exercised his options, receiving 155,596 shares at a cost per share of 33 cents and sold 155,596 shares at a price per share of $1.66, leaving 2-million shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $206,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)
Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, chief operating officer John Friedrichsen sold a total of 21,800 shares at a price per share of $97, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 475,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.1-million, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.