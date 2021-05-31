Monday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these five dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
Between May 20-25, president and chief executive officer Terry Anderson invested roughly $180,000 in shares of ARC. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 165,592 shares.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)
On May 21, chief legal officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 22,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.555, reducing this particular account’s position to 24,830 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $408,000, not including commission charges.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
Between May 17-19, executive managing director for Nevada Gold Mines Greg Walker sold a total of 12,000 shares at a price per share of $30.50 with 130,833 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $366,000, excluding trading fees.
In 2019, Nevada Gold Mines was created through a joint venture agreement between Barrick and Newmont Corp. (NGT-T).
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
On May 21, senior vice-president and chief brand officer Devorah Lithwick divested 5,225 shares at a price per share of $60.05, eliminating her position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $313,000, not including commission charges.
Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)
On May 20, chief financial officer Greg Tretiak exercised his options, receiving 52,690 shares at a cost per share of $23.725, and sold 52,690 shares at a price per share of $38.4427, leaving 4,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $775,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On May 17, Stéphane Lemay, vice-president, general counsel, and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 52,690 shares at a cost per share of $23.725, and sold 52,690 shares at a price per share of $38.4427, leaving 4,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $775,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
