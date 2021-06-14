Monday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these four dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)
Between May 27 and June 4, director Edward Kernaghan invested over $481,000 in shares of Exco. He purchased a total of 44,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.94 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), increasing this particular account’s position to 7,581,100 shares.
Mr. Kernaghan also sits on the board of directors for the following companies: Black Diamond Group Ltd., Boralex Inc., Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Waterloo Brewing Co./
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.6 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On June 4, chief executive officer and group head of BMO Capital Markets Dan Barclay exercised his options, receiving 19,063 shares at a cost per share of $77.23, and sold 19,063 shares at a price per share of $127.937, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Previously, we reported Steve Tennyson, chief technology and operations officer of BMO Financial Group, exercised his options on June 1, receiving 27,063 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $58.105, and sold 27,063 shares at an average price per share of roughly $127.02, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.8-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On June 8, group head and chief human resources officer Barb Mason exercised her options, receiving 33,768 shares at a cost per share of $55.63, and sold 33,768 shares at a price per share of $81.22, after which this particular account held 2,944 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $864,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Previously, we reported that on June 3, group head of global wealth management Glen Gowland exercised his options, receiving 15,408 shares at a cost per share of $55.63, and sold 15,408 shares at a price per share of $81.86, leaving 2,046 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $404,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
On June 2, John Watson, group president – customer experience, divested 10,319 shares at a price per share of $60.61 with 4,900 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $625,000, excluding trading fees.
Previously, we reported the following sales:
On May 26, president and chief executive officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada Mirko Bibic divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $60 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this particular account’s position to 12,632 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $300,000, not including commission charges.
On May 21, senior vice-president and chief brand officer Devorah Lithwick divested 5,225 shares at a price per share of $60.05 on May 21, eliminating her position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $313,000, not including commission charges.
