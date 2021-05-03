Monday’s Insider Report: Company leaders see a buying opportunity after this stock tumbles

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On April 22, chief financial officer Claude Tessier purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $41.70, increasing this specific account’s position to 31,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $208,000.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)
On April 29, Manuel Ruiz-Conejo, vice-president of operations, acquired 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.28, after which this specific account held 207,295 shares. The cost of the purchase totaled over $145,000.
On April 28, president, chief executive officer and director Jorge Ganoza invested approximately US$200,000 in shares of Fortuna. He purchased 33,000 shares at a price per share of US$6.0597, raising this specific account’s position to 1,533,899 shares.
On April 28, chairman of the board of directors David Laing bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7.6299.
On April 26, management at Fortuna announced its plans to acquire Roxgold Inc. (ROXG-T). That day, the share price tumbled 18 per cent, closing at $7.90, down from the prior day’s close of $9.64.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
On April 23, director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares at a price per share of US$4.07, after which this specific account held 167,240 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly US$88,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On April 26, executive vice-president, Quebec division head and ecommerce Marc Giroux exercised his options, receiving 12,600 shares at a cost per share of $21.90, and sold 12,600 shares at a price per share of $56.8726, leaving 16,813 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $440,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
