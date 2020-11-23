Monday’s Insider Report: Company president invests $900,000 after a selloff and an 8.7% dividend hike is announced

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On Nov. 17-18, president Whitney George invested over $892,000 in shares of Sprott. He acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $29.76 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
On Nov. 12, the company announced an 8.7 per cent dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend to 25 US cents per share or US$1 per share yearly. The current annualized yield is over 3 per cent.
Year-to-date, the share price up nearly 30 per cent. However, over the past four weeks, the stock price has declined 13 per cent.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Nov. 16, trustee Rob Dickson divested 23,628 units at a price per unit of $13.2569. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $313,000, excluding commission charges.
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T)
On Nov. 9, director Dickie Orr sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $46.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $232,000, excluding commission charges.
Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)
On Nov. 16, Jeffrey Orr exercised his options, receiving 713,501 shares at a cost per share of $26.80, and sold 713,501 shares at an average price per share of approximately $28.49. Net proceeds exceeded $1.2-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Mr. Orr is the president and chief executive officer of Power Financial Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada.
