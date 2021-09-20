Monday’s Insider Report: Company presidents are trading these three stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T)
On Sept. 10, chairman Rod Maxwell purchased 500,000 shares at a price per share of 41 cents, increasing this particular account’s position to 857,700 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $205,000, excluding trading fees.
New Gold Inc. (NGD-T)
On Sept. 15, president and chief executive officer Renaud Adams invested over $234,000 in shares of New Gold. He bought 150,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.5642, after which this specific account held 866,279 shares.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T)
On Sept. 10, president Greg Berard divested 400,000 shares at a price per share of $12.37, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 123,057 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $4.9-million, not including commission charges.
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T)
On Sept. 8, Kelly Johnson, senior vice-president of operations – North America & Africa, exercised his options, receiving a total of 66,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.93, and sold 66,000 shares at a price per share of $9.43, after which this specific account held 16,000 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $165,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T)
On Sept. 3, president, chief executive officer, and director Alex L’Heureux exercised his options, receiving a total of 59,130 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $35.34, and sold 59,130 shares at a price per share of $164.17, leaving 34,628 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $7.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
