Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: COO tops up his investment in this REIT

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T)

On May 29, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Tom Burns purchased 3,000 units at a cost per unit of $40.18, lifting this account’s position to 69,557 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $120,000.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA-UN-T)

On June 2, Michael Cooper invested $470,000 in units of the Trust. He acquired 100,000 units at a price per unit of $4.70, initiating a position in this particular account.

Mr. Cooper is the chairman and chief executive officer of Dream Office REIT and he is also a director of Dream Alternatives Master GP, which oversees the management of the Trust’s assets held through Dream Alternatives Master LP.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)

On June 1, chief governance officer and corporate secretary George Trisic sold 64,000 shares at a price per share of US$14.25, reducing this account’s holdings to 29,552 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded US$912,000.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)

On May 25, Terry Bishop, president – Canada Property Tax, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $42. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled $420,000.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On June 2, James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain, sold 1,722 shares at a price per share of $118.92, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 493 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $204,000.

On May 26, Doug Ryhorchuk, senior vice-president – network operations, sold 3,359 shares at a price per share of $117.4365, leaving 27,590 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $394,000.

