Monday’s Insider Report: Director accumulates this large-cap dividend stock as it nears oversold territory

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)
On Nov. 20, director William Downe invested over $255,000 in shares of Loblaw as the stock neared oversold territory. He purchased 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $63.855, increasing this specific account’s position to 20,000 shares.
At the time, the relative strength index (RSI) was in the low 30s. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.
Over the past two months, the share price has declined 9 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)
On Nov. 24-25, Günther Birkner exercised his options, receiving 14,400 shares at a cost per share of $43.90, and sold 14,400 shares at a price per share of $60. Net proceeds exceeded $231,000. In addition, he sold 35,000 at a price per share of $60 on Nov. 25. Proceeds from this sale totaled $2.1-million, not including commission charges.
Mr. Birkner is the president of various business divisions including food & beverage, healthcare & specialty, and Innovia Films.
On Nov. 23-24, executive chairman Donald Lang exercised his options, receiving 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $43.90, and sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $59.18. Net proceeds totaled over $916,000.
Mr. Lang is also the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
Between Nov. 16-20, President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Martin exercised his options, receiving a total of 150,000 shares at a cost per share of $43.90, and sold 150,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $58.70. Net proceeds exceeded $2-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On Nov. 23, chief financial officer Jacques Potvin exercised his options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $58. Net proceeds totaled roughly $96,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T)
Between Nov. 16-19, executive vice-president of legal affairs and corporate secretary Riva Richard exercised her options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.63, and sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $25.03. Net proceeds totaled roughly $535,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.