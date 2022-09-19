Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (GURU-T)

On Sept. 15, director Eric Graveline bought 40,000 shares at a price per share of $5.18 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (DEK Management Inc.), lifting this particular account’s position to 99,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $207,000, not including trading fees.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

Between Sept. 9-15, Michael Slaunwhite, who sits on the board of directors, invested over US$7-million in shares of Open Text. He acquired a total of 235,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$30.42 for three accounts.

Previously, we reported that on Aug. 29, chair of the board Tom Jenkins bought 750,000 shares at a price per share of US$31.6499 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Acton US LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,743,349 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$23-million.

Mr. Jenkins is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

The stock currently has an RSI reading of 26. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T)

On Sept. 12, director Brian Pratt sold 112,372 shares at an average price per share of roughly US $9.38, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 3,313,962 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US $1-million, excluding trading fees.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Sept. 12, senior vice-president – chief strategy and sustainability officer Kate Chisholm exercised her options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.33, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $50.8402 with 24,549 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $201,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

