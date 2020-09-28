Monday’s Insider Report: Director buys this stock yielding 8.7% that’s nearing oversold territory

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 22, Peter Cirulis, executive vice-president – aluminum, acquired 6,215 shares at a price per share of US$7.24, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 32,118 shares. The cost of this investment totaled roughly US$45,000.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)
On Sept. 18, Maureen Howe, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $106,000 in shares of Pembina. She purchased 3,500 shares at a cost per share of $30.46.
Ms. Howe sits on the company’s board of directors and is a former equity research analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 21 cents per share, or $2.52 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 8.7 per cent.
Year-to-date, the share price has tumbled 40 per cent. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 33. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On Sept. 18, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $21, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 56,379 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $210,000, not including trading fees.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On Sept. 18, chief marketing officer Fernando Machado exercised his options, receiving 13,300 shares at a cost per share of US$27.28, and sold 13,300 shares at a price per share of US$56.09. Net proceeds totaled over US$383,000, not including any associated transaction charges. Additionally, he sold 2,284 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$56.22 with proceeds totaling over US$128,000, excluding commission charges. After these transactions, this particular account held 10,790 shares.
On Sept. 14, Felipe Athayde, president of Popeyes Americas, exercised his options, receiving 137,047 shares at a price per share of US$42.26, and sold 152,980 shares at a price per share of US$56.20 and an additional 5,020 shares at a price per share of $74.09 (Canadian), eliminating his position in this specific account.
