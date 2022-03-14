Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

On March 4, director Maureen Howe acquired 21,000 shares at a price per share of $14.93, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $313,000.

On March 2, the company announced a 33-per-cent dividend increase, raising its monthly dividend to 8 cents per share, or 96 cents per share yearly, from 6 cents per share. This equates to a current annualized yield of 6.4 per cent.

In the fourth-quarter, the payout ratio stood at 35 per cent.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

Between March 4-7, chief commercial officer Paul Carreiro invested over $145,000 in shares of Kinaxis. He purchased a total of 1,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $145.62, lifting this specific account’s position to 5,830 shares.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On March 4, Bernard Ghert, who sits on the board of directors, sold 4,500 shares at a price per share of $180, leaving 39,670 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from this sale totaled $810,000, not including trading fees.

George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)

On March 4, president and director Pavi Binning exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $100.59, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $145.1755, after which this specific account held 78,593 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Prior to joining the Weston in 2010, Mr. Binning held various executive positions at Nortel Networks Corp., including the chief financial officer and chief restructuring officer.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X)

On March 1, Helmut Eckert, vice-president – land, sold 289,500 shares at a price per share of 88 cents, reducing this particular account’s position to 384,172 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $254,000, excluding trading fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On March 2, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $133.95 with 4,191,111 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.7-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, Mr. Bédard exercised his options on Feb. 14, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $136.50. Net proceeds exceeded $2.7-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.