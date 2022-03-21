Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC-A-T)

On March 14, corporate director Jamie Anderson invested over $215,000 in shares of Canadian Tire. He acquired 1,200 shares at a cost per share of $179.72, increasing this particular account’s position to 4,000 shares.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T)

On March 7, president and chief executive officer Rob Broen sold 241,700 shares at a price per share of $2.40, after which this specific account held 5,522,300 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $580,000, excluding commission charges.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On March 10, Kevin Thomson, senior executive vice-president – strategic matters, divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of $31.24, leaving 167,055 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3.1-million, not including trading fees.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On March 7, chief technology and information officer Stephen Howe exercised his options, receiving 105,499 shares at a cost per share of $58.39, and sold 105,499 shares at a price per share of $71.50 with 66,233 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T)

On March 8 and 9, co-founder and director Clive Newall divested a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $38.35 with 2,193,461 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $19-million.

Over the past six months, the share price of this leading copper producer has rallied more than 80 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, the average target price is $39.39, implying the share price is fully valued.

