Monday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out $44-million from this stock trading near its record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T)
Between Oct. 1-9, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought a total of 298,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 25 cents for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of these purchases exceeded $73,000.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)
On Oct. 14, president and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim invested over $76,000 in shares of Whitecap. He purchased 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.5391, increasing this specific account’s position to 2,363,852 shares.
Prior to that, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, Mr. Fagerheim acquired a total of 36,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.49. The cost of these purchases exceeded $89,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR-T)
On Oct. 13, director Anton Drescher sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.67, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 990,838 shares. Proceeds totaled over $183,000, excluding trading fees.
Between Oct. 13-15, director Rowland Perkins exercised his options, receiving 125,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 48 cents, and sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of $3.62. Net proceeds totaled over $392,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
On Oct. 8-9, director Pierre Lassonde sold a total of 605,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $73.02 from two accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $44-million, not including commission charges.
Mr. Lassonde is also the chair emeritus of Franco-Nevada Corp.
Previously, we reported that on Oct. 7, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler divested 11,400 shares at a price per share of $75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 6,790,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $855,000, excluding commission charges.
