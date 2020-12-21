Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests $1.7-million in this homebuilder stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T)
On Dec. 14, director Mark Mitchell invested roughly $1.7-million in shares of Genesis. He purchased 755,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.2499 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MWM Enterprises Limited), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 7,207,800 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On Dec. 11, chief risk officer Daniel Moore exercised his options, receiving 43,656 shares at a cost per share of $55.63, and sold 43,656 shares at a price per share of $68.25. Net proceeds totaled over $550,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, Thomas Uhr, senior vice-president – product engineering and manufacturing operations of Powersports, exercised his options, receiving 10,050 shares at a cost per share of $27.9623, and sold 10,050 shares at an average price per share of approximately $85.42. Net proceeds exceeded $577,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)
Between Dec. 11-17, president and chief executive officer Bob Espey exercised his options, receiving a total of 53,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $20.57, and sold 53,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41.75. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
