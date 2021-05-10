Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests nearly $1.6-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)
Between May 5-7, director Edward Kernaghan invested nearly $1.6-million in shares of Exco. He purchased a total of 156,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), increasing this particular account’s position to 7,537,100 shares.
Mr. Kernaghan also sits on the board of directors for the following companies: Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T), Boralex Inc. (BLX-T), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T), and Waterloo Brewing Co. (WBR-T).
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.8 per cent.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)
On May 4, executive vice-president, chief business engineering officer Mark Boyajian exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $109.50, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $462,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWEB-T)
Between April 26-28, co-founder and chief cultivation officer Jared Stanley sold a total of 228,005 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.82 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Blue Water Irrevocable Trust), leaving 196,732 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $1.1-million, not including commission charges.
Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN)
Between April 30 and May 3, Joe Caltabiano, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $13.01 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Better Odds, LLC), trimming this specific account’s position to 1,843,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.6-million, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Caltabiano is the company’s former president and is a co- founder of the company.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On April 28, president of Adonis Group Christian Bourbonnière exercised his options, receiving 9,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.90, and sold 9,000 shares at a price per share of $56.4832 with 40,097 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $311,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Metro hold a 55-per-cent interest in Marché Adonis, an ethnic supermarket in Greater Montreal.
Previously, we reported that on April 26, executive vice-president - Québec division head and ecommerce Marc Giroux exercised his options, receiving 12,600 shares at a cost per share of $21.90, and sold 12,600 shares at a price per share of $56.8726, leaving 16,813 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $440,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.