 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $1-million in this high-yielding stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Dec. 27, Herbert Pinder, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 134,200 shares at a price per share of $8.18 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TSR Investments), increasing this account’s holdings to 238,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1-million.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.7 per cent.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)

On Dec. 20, Bryan Davis, chief financial officer at Brookfield Property Partners, invested over $300,000 in BPY with the purchase of 16,265 units at a price per unit of $18.50, lifting this account’s position to 121,161 units.

Unitholders receive a quarterly distribution of 33 US cents per unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On Dec. 24, Mike Leal, vice-president – corporate lean manufacturing, bought 6,905 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$10.98, raising the account balance to 11,490 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$75,000.

On Dec. 23, Peter Cirulis, executive vice-president – aluminum, invested over US$45,000 in shares of Martinrea. He acquired 4,161 shares at a price per share of US$10.95, after which this account held 23,494 shares.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 3, director John Beachtold sold 6,089 shares at a price per share of $48.23, trimming this account’s holdings to 40,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $293,000. ​

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies