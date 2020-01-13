Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $1-million in this high-yielding stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
On Dec. 27, Herbert Pinder, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 134,200 shares at a price per share of $8.18 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TSR Investments), increasing this account’s holdings to 238,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1-million.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.7 per cent.
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)
On Dec. 20, Bryan Davis, chief financial officer at Brookfield Property Partners, invested over $300,000 in BPY with the purchase of 16,265 units at a price per unit of $18.50, lifting this account’s position to 121,161 units.
Unitholders receive a quarterly distribution of 33 US cents per unit.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On Dec. 24, Mike Leal, vice-president – corporate lean manufacturing, bought 6,905 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$10.98, raising the account balance to 11,490 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$75,000.
On Dec. 23, Peter Cirulis, executive vice-president – aluminum, invested over US$45,000 in shares of Martinrea. He acquired 4,161 shares at a price per share of US$10.95, after which this account held 23,494 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T)
On Jan. 3, director John Beachtold sold 6,089 shares at a price per share of $48.23, trimming this account’s holdings to 40,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $293,000.