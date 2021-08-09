Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $340,000 in shares of this bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On July 30, director Irfhan Rawji acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $34.1563, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 19,175 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $341,000.
Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)
On July 28, director Bruce Berry invested over $403,000 in shares of Winpak. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.34, initiating positions in two accounts.
Mr. Berry is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Facedrive Inc. (FD-X)
On July 30, co-founder Imran Khan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 166,100 shares at a price per share of $9.402 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (ISRR Holdings Inc.), leaving 20,848,330 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.5-million, not including trading fees.
Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)
On July 29 and 30, vice-chairman Anthony Munk sold at total of 14,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $95.13 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Anthony and Anne Munk Foundation), reducing this particular account’s position to 86,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.3-million, excluding commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.