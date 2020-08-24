Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $3.8-million in this high-yielding stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
On Aug. 12, chief operating officer of Latam and Asia Pacific Mark Hill invested over $888,000 in shares of Barrick Gold. He bought 25,244 shares at a cost per share of $35.19, lifting this particular account’s position to 34,697 shares.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)
Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, Adam Gray, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 152,300 shares at a price per share of $15.20 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management, LLC), increasing this account’s holdings to 4,507,746 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $3.8-million, not including trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21.25 cents per share, which was cut in half in the second quarter from 42.5 cents per share in response to uncertainties arising from COVID-19.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T)
On Aug. 17, vice-president – corporate development and chief legal officer Hélène Hallak divested 52,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.01, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 21,017 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $364,000, excluding trading fees.
On Aug. 14, Claude Roy sold 700,000 shares at a price per share of $6.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $4.5-million.
Mr. Roy is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On Aug. 14, executive chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer Ron Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares at a price per share of U.S. $100.1925, leaving 142,811 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over U.S. $4.8-million.
