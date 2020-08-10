Monday’s Insider Report: Director tops up his position in this stock yielding 3.9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)
On Aug. 5, director Peter Bull, who has an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 160,700 shares at a cost per share of $2 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Arbutus Distributors Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $321,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 8 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.9 per cent.
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
On July 31, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $82.05, trimming this particular account’s position to 42,252 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $82,000.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On July 30, Brendan Calder, who sits on the board of directors, sold 1,300 shares at a price per share of $158.59, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 4,756 shares. Proceed from the sale exceeded $206,000, excluding trading fees.
Previously, we reported the following trading activity. On July 27-28, Doug Cooke, senior vice president, corporate controller and corporate secretary, divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $156.67 with 166,524 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.5-million.
Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO-X)
On July 30-31, chief technology officer Stephen Campbell exercised his options, receiving 120,000 shares at a cost per share of 25 cents, and sold 119,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.98. Net proceeds totaled over $327,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On July 21, chief executive officer, director and founder Dan Blondal sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.14, leaving 1,630,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $157,000.
On July 21, president, director and founder John Lando sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sterling Pacific Capital) with 1,402,500 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading charges, totaled $154,000.
On July 21, chairman Paul Matysek divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.11, after which this particular account held 1,899,583 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $155,000, not including commission charges.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T)
On Aug. 4-5, director Willard Yuill sold a total of 133,300 shares at a price per share of $24.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this account’s position to 1,580,212 shares. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $5-million.
