Monday’s Insider Report: Director tops up his position in this stock yielding 3.9%

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Director tops up his position in this stock yielding 3.9%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)

On Aug. 5, director Peter Bull, who has an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 160,700 shares at a cost per share of $2 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Arbutus Distributors Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $321,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 8 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.9 per cent.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On July 31, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $82.05, trimming this particular account’s position to 42,252 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $82,000.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On July 30, Brendan Calder, who sits on the board of directors, sold 1,300 shares at a price per share of $158.59, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 4,756 shares. Proceed from the sale exceeded $206,000, excluding trading fees.

Previously, we reported the following trading activity. On July 27-28, Doug Cooke, senior vice president, corporate controller and corporate secretary, divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $156.67 with 166,524 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.5-million.

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO-X)

On July 30-31, chief technology officer Stephen Campbell exercised his options, receiving 120,000 shares at a cost per share of 25 cents, and sold 119,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.98. Net proceeds totaled over $327,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, we reported the following trades.

On July 21, chief executive officer, director and founder Dan Blondal sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.14, leaving 1,630,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $157,000.

On July 21, president, director and founder John Lando sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sterling Pacific Capital) with 1,402,500 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading charges, totaled $154,000.

On July 21, chairman Paul Matysek divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.11, after which this particular account held 1,899,583 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $155,000, not including commission charges.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T)

On Aug. 4-5, director Willard Yuill sold a total of 133,300 shares at a price per share of $24.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this account’s position to 1,580,212 shares. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies