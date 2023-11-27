Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the chairman.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On Nov. 17, executive chairman Rob Wildeboer acquired 7,000 shares at a price per share of $12.8143, lifting this specific account’s position to 563,700 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly $90,000.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T)

Between Nov. 15-21, David Sgro, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 221,683 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$7.65 across two accounts, after which one account held 432,937 shares and a different account held 617,297 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled just under US$1.7-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Sgro is a managing director of activist firm Crescendo Partners, L.P.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)

On Nov. 21, R. Jamie Anderson sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $146.71, leaving 2,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $293,000, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Anderson was appointed to the company’s board of directors in Oct. 2021 but did not stand for re-election in 2023.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)

On Nov. 15, Barry Symons sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $3,075 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this specific account’s position to 70,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $3 million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Symons sits on the company’s board of directors and is the chief executive officer of Jonas, an operating group of Constellation Software.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 51 per cent, and is presently not far away from its record closing high of $3,194.46 set on Nov. 23.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.