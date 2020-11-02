 Skip to main content

Monday’s Insider Report: Directors are buying these two dividend stocks that are nearing oversold territory

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.  Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

On Oct. 26, Gay Mitchell, who sits on the board of directors, bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.96, lifting this specific account’s position to 25,350 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $103,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share or $1.16 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 23 per cent.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 33. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 represents an oversold condition.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On Oct. 27, director Wayne Smith invested over U.S. $99,000 in shares on Inter Pipeline. He acquired 10,740 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $9.28, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 60,740 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share or 48 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4 per cent.

Year-to-date, the stock price has declined 47 per cent.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 37. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 represents an oversold condition.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T)

On Oct. 7 and Oct. 23, chief technology officer and director Rakesh Patel sold a total of 57,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.88, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 311,900 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $686,000, not including trading fees.

Facedrive Inc. (FD-X)

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, director Bill Kanters divested a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.24, leaving 71,840 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $204,000, excluding commission charges.

