Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

Between Nov. 18-22, director Glen Roane bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $32.74, after which this specific account held 103,400 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $654,000, not including trading fees.

Currently, the company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.25 cents per share. However, management recently announced that its monthly dividend would change to a quarterly dividend effective with the March 2022 dividend that will be paid in April 2022.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)

On Nov. 22, director Karen Basian invested over $193,000 in shares of goeasy. She acquired 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $193.318, increasing this particular account’s position to 12,000 shares.

Ms. Basian also sits on the board of directors with two other publicly traded companies, Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) and Newtopia Inc. (NEWU-X).

The share price of goeasy has made a parabolic move, rallying over 90 per cent year-to-date. In. Sept., the stock price closed at a record high of over $218 but has retreated in recent weeks, closing at $185 on Nov. 26.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share, or $2.64 yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.4 per cent.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D.UN-T)

On Nov. 17, trustee Karine MacIndoe divested 6,800 units at a price per unit of $23.8011, eliminating her position in this specific account. Proceeds exceeded $161,000, not including trading fees.

Ms. MacIndoe also serves on the boards of Dream Impact Trust (MPCT.UN-T) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP.UN-T).

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)

On Nov. 18, chair of the board David Harquail sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $184.3584, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 125,864 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $921,000, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Harquail is Franco-Nevada’s former chief executive officer. He also sits on the board of directors of the Bank of Montreal (BMO-T).

