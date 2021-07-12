Monday’s Insider Report: Eric Sprott invests over $800,000 in a stock that’s quadrupled in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)
Between July 2 and 7, chief executive officer and director Jonathan Goodman invested over $188,000 in shares of Knight. He purchased a total of 36,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.24, after which this particular account held 573,488 shares.
Labrador Gold Corp. (LAB-X)
On June 23, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 500,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.6428 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 18,611,111 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $821,000, excluding trading fees.
Year-to-date, LabGold’s share price has rallied 300 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)
On June 30, chief financial officer Craig Blackwood divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $4.94, trimming this particular account’s position to 789,195 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $247,000, excluding commission charges.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURE-CN)
On June 28, director Mitchell Kahn sold 100,800 shares at a price per share of $17.8512 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 4,542,391 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $1.8-million, not including trading fees.
Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T)
Between June 29 and July 2, vice-president of exploitation Darren Evans sold a total of 123,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.10, reducing this specific account’s balance to 632,626 shares. Proceeds exceeded $506,000, excluding commission fees.
In a relatively small transaction, on July 6, vice-president of geology Jamie Conboy divested 11,800 shares at a price per share of $4.25, leaving 553,947 shares in this particular account. Proceeds exceeded $50,000, not including trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.