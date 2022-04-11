Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC-T)

On April 5 and 6, senior vice-president of business development Kurt Molnar invested over $365,000 in shares of Kiwetinohk. He acquired a total of 30,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.99 for two accounts, one in which he has direct ownership (post-trading account balance of 48,798 shares) and a separate account in which he has indirect ownership (post-trading account balance of 8,000 shares).

On Jan. 14, the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has three buy recommendations with target prices of $18, $19 and $20. The average target price is $19, implying the stock has 60-per-cent upside potential.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)

On March 30, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Charlie MacCready divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $26.49, leaving 5,763 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $265,000, excluding commission charges.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On March 30, Bernard Lee, executive vice-president – finance, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $32, after which this particular account held 253,010 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $320,000, excluding trading charges.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On April 1, chief executive officer of Sprott Asset Management John Ciampaglia sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $63.95, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 200,028 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $959,000, not including trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.