Monday’s Insider Report: Executive cashes out over $1-million from this marijuana stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On May 31, Fred Dyment, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $364,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.29 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the account’s holdings to 260,282 shares.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between May 30 and June 5, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.61, lifting his portfolio’s position to 3,718,799 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $168,000.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T)

Between May 29 and June 4, chair of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Peter Lacey bought a total of 49,522 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of approximately $12.07. The cost of these investments, not including commission charges, exceeded $597,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

On May 27, chief business development officer Neil Belot exercised his options, receiving 133,334 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.55, and sold 133,334 shares at a price per share of $11.23. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $1.1-million.

