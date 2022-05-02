Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)

On April 27, Tawfiq Popatia invested over $752,000 in shares of Onex. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $75.2699, increasing this particular account’s position to 28,894 shares.

Mr. Popatia is a senior managing director at Onex and a member of Onex Partners’ Investment Committee.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T)

On April 20 and 21, director Andrew Cockwell bought a total of 90,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.47 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (UCM Investors L.P.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 372,333 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $132,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On April 18, vice-president of production Alan Franks sold 47,700 shares at a price per share of $7.30 for which he has indirect ownership (Anatole Resources Ltd.). After this sale, this specific account held 385,153 shares. Proceeds totaled over $348,000, not including commission charges.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)

Between April 18-20, Richard Hall, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.17, trimming this particular account’s position to 2,100,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $616,000, not including trading fees.

