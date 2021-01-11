Monday’s Insider Report: Executive invests nearly $1-million in this dividend stock trading near a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)
Between Dec. 29 - Jan. 4, management executive Michael McCormack purchased a total of 149,274 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.44. The cost of these purchases totaled over $961,000, not including trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share or 10 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of roughly 1.5 per cent.
The share price is trading near a record high.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Jan. 5, chairman of the board of trustees Ronald Rutman invested over $259,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired 20,000 units at a price per unit of $12.985 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corporation).
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On Jan. 5, president of Greater China Scott Cameron exercised his options, receiving 59,214 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 59,214 shares at a price per share of $36.1485, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.8-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Jan. 6, Ron Bennett, global vice-president - IT, divested 1,083 shares at a price per share of $71.13, reducing this specific account’s position to 1,150 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $77,000, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.