Monday’s Insider Report: Executive invests nearly $3-million in this large-cap dividend stock on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
On Nov. 27, John Steele, metallurgy, engineering and capital projects executive, invested nearly $3-million in shares of Barrick. He purchased 99,324 shares at a cost per share of $29.68.
Over the past four weeks, the share price has declined 20 per cent.
On Nov. 5, the company announced a 12.5 per cent dividend increase, lifting its quarterly dividend to 9 US cents per share from 8 US cents per share.
Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T)
On Nov. 25, director Andrew Molson acquired 75,000 shares at a price per share of $1.4683. The cost of this investment exceeded $110,000.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)
On Nov. 23, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer Lucie Martel divested 700 shares at a price per share of $147.72, leaving 3,512 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $103,000, excluding commission charges.
The stock is currently trading near its record closing high of $157.22 set in March 2020.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
Between Nov. 27-30, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of US$9.75, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $191.1116 (Canadian). Net proceeds exceeded $4-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Between Nov. 27-30, chief product officer Andrew McDonald exercised his options, receiving 22,500 shares at a price per share of $68.34, and sold 22,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $190.62. Net proceeds totaled over $2.7-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.