Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: Executive invests over $2-million in this dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

On March 23, Daryl MacLellan, president and chief executive officer of CWB Maxium Financial (a subsidiary of Canadian Western Bank), acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $16.75 for an account in which he has control or direction over (MacLellan Family Trust), taking this account’s position up to 141,686 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $335,000, not including trading fees.

Between March 16-18, Stephen Murphy, executive vice-president- banking, invested over $277,000 in shares of Canadian Western Bank. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $18.48, boosting this account’s holdings to 22,088 shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

On March 19, chief credit officer Algis Vaitonis invested over $85,000 in shares of ECN Capital. He acquired 28,844 shares at a price per share of $2.95, lifting this account’s holdings to 306,184 shares.

On March 13, chief legal officer Mary Beth Koenig bought 545,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.0715. The cost of this purchase exceeded $2.2-million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share, or 10 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.7 per cent.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T)

On March 30, chief financial officer Stéphane Lavigne invested $130,000 in shares of GDI. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $26, raising this particular account’s holdings up to 15,000 shares.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)

On March 20, director Paula Jourdain Coleman invested over $199,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 18,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.08, lifting this account’s position to 321,200 shares.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On March 23-24, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose sold a total of 1,003,900 shares for two accounts, 828,900 shares from his personal trading account and 175,000 shares from an account in which he has indirect ownership (Pegmatite Capital Corp.), at an average price per share of approximately $7.11. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $7.1-million. After these sales, this personal trading account held 8,586,337 shares and the other account held 1,485,000 shares.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
