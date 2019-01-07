Monday’s Insider Report: Executive unloads nearly $2-million worth of this large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Dec. 24, Daniel Rees, group head- operations, purchased 630 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.38, raising his account balance to 10,973 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $42,000.

On Dec. 10, Benita Warmbold, who sits on the board of directors, bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of $71.57, boosting her account’s position to 3,000 shares.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T)

On Dec. 19, chairman Alan Torrie invested nearly $96,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.3957, initiating a portfolio position.

That same day, in a relatively small trade, director Alan Hibben bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $6.45, which increased his account balance to 29,400 shares.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Dec. 19, director William Young invested nearly $50,000 in shares of Intact Financial. He acquired 500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $99.62, taking his account balance up to 8,200 shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On Dec. 24, Cam Goldade, vice-president – capital markets, acquired 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.60 in his RRSP, raising his account balance to 3,800 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $79,000.

That same day, in a relatively small trade, the company’s chief financial officer Scott Burrows bought 500 shares at a price per share of $39.305, lifting his portfolio’s position to 5,500 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

On Dec. 21, Mack Barker, senior vice-president- network technology and operations planning, sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $99.8271, reducing his portfolio’s position to 46,129 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled nearly $2-million.