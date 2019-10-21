 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: Executives are buying these beaten-down stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10, executive chairman of the board of directors Robert Wares acquired a total of 170,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 51 cents, lifting his account’s holdings to 17,329,118 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $87,000.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose purchased a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.89, increasing his portfolio’s position to 10,534,330 shares. The cost of these investments, not including trading fees, totaled over $297,000.

Westaim Corp. (WED-T)

Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10, chief financial officer Glenn MacNeil invested over $73,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 29,872 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.46, lifting his account balance to 94,709 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski sold a total of 530,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.16, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 1,450,600 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $1.6-million.

On Oct. 15, Robert Wares, executive vice-president – exploration and resource development, invested over $119,000 in shares of the company. He bought 40,000 shares at a price per share of $2.98, raising his account’s holdings to 1,534,585 shares.

