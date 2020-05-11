 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: Executives lock in million-dollar profits in these two stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T)

Between April 23-29, president and chief executive officer Paul Lévesque invested over $73,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 19,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.82.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

Between April 29 and May 4, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, sold a total of 739 shares at an average price per share of roughly $115.15, after which this particular account held 15,986 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $85,000.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On April 28, James Clements, senior vice-president – strategic planning and technology transformation, exercised his options, receiving 4,100 shares at a cost per share of $65.06, and sold 4,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $327.23. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $1-million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T)

Between May 4-8, chief financial officer Tom Yip exercised his options, receiving 220,200 shares at a cost per share of $6.96, and sold 220,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.07, leaving 55,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.1-million.

