 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Former Dragons’ Den star invests over $1.8-million in this stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T)

On April 22, vice chairman Brett Wilson, who appeared on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, invested over $1.8-million in shares of the company. He purchased 1-million shares at a price per share of $1.85, increasing this account’s position to 1,455,000 shares.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)

On April 20-21, chief operating officer Andrew Cormier bought a total of 75,200 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.69. The cost of these purchases totaled over $201,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On April 20, director Willard Yuill sold a total of 120,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $23.52 for two accounts. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $2.8-million.

Previously, we reported that Mr. Yuill divested a total of 63,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.90 for these two accounts on April 17. Proceeds from these sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)

On April 20, chief corporate development officer Robin Chhabra divested 34,734 shares at a price per share of $35.1444, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 10,723 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.2-million.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 20, Ian Proctor, chief executive officer – Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG was acquired by The Stars Group in July 2018), sold 169,089 shares at a price per share of US$24.8716 with 59,701 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded US$4.2-million.

That day, chief legal officer and secretary Marlon Goldstein was also a seller in the market. He divested 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Marlon D. Goldstein Trust), leaving 19,079 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over US$1.2-million.

**

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

On April 23, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski invested $155,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.10, increasing this account’s position to 1,272,100 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 13 and April 14, Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 596,110 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.45 for two accounts both of which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $2-million.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies