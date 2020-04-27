Monday’s Insider Report: Former Dragons’ Den star invests over $1.8-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T)
On April 22, vice chairman Brett Wilson, who appeared on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, invested over $1.8-million in shares of the company. He purchased 1-million shares at a price per share of $1.85, increasing this account’s position to 1,455,000 shares.
Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)
On April 20-21, chief operating officer Andrew Cormier bought a total of 75,200 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.69. The cost of these purchases totaled over $201,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)
On April 20, director Willard Yuill sold a total of 120,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $23.52 for two accounts. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $2.8-million.
Previously, we reported that Mr. Yuill divested a total of 63,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.90 for these two accounts on April 17. Proceeds from these sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.
The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)
On April 20, chief corporate development officer Robin Chhabra divested 34,734 shares at a price per share of $35.1444, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 10,723 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.2-million.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On April 20, Ian Proctor, chief executive officer – Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG was acquired by The Stars Group in July 2018), sold 169,089 shares at a price per share of US$24.8716 with 59,701 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded US$4.2-million.
That day, chief legal officer and secretary Marlon Goldstein was also a seller in the market. He divested 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Marlon D. Goldstein Trust), leaving 19,079 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over US$1.2-million.
**
The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
On April 23, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski invested $155,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.10, increasing this account’s position to 1,272,100 shares.
On April 13 and April 14, Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 596,110 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.45 for two accounts both of which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $2-million.
