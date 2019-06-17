Monday’s Insider Report: Four are buyers of this stock yielding 7.6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T)
Between June 6 and June 10, Terrance McKibbon purchased a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.74 for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a portfolio position. The total cost of these investments, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $287,000.
Chief operating officer Terrance McKibbon will take on the position of president and chief executive officer effective June 30, 2019.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)
Several management executives were recent buyers of this dividend stock.
On June 4, chief operating officer Dan McGrath invested over $92,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 4,000 shares at a price per share of $23.22, increasing his account balance to 74,652 shares.
On June 4, Fab Stanghieri, executive vice-president and general manager – Cineplex digital media – bought 2,228 shares at a cost per share of $22.85, raising his portfolio’s holdings to 5,159 shares.
On June 3, president and chief executive officer Ellis Jacob invested over $181,000 in shares of Cineplex. He acquired 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.65, lifting his portfolio’s position to 108,000 shares.
On June 3, George Sautter, executive vice-president – corporate development and strategy, bought 1,250 shares at a price per share of $22.98, increasing his account balance to 7,420 shares.
The stock currently pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 15 cents per share or $1.80 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.6 per cent.
Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T)
On June 12, Sherry Dunsworth, senior vice-president of exploration, bought 305,000 shares at a price per share of $1.06, raising her portfolio’s holdings to 1,207,400 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
On June 6, director Arnold Klassen divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $51.16, trimming his account balance to 15,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $255,000.
On June 3 and June 4, chairman Jeffrey Parr exercised his options, receiving 130,002 shares at a cost per share of $4.95, and sold 130,002 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.76, leaving 14,050 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $5.7-million.