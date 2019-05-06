Monday’s Insider Report: Four insiders take profits as this marijuana stock soars

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)
On May 2, president and chief executive officer Gil Clausen invested nearly $200,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 204,000 shares at a cost per share of 97.38 cents, increasing his portfolio’s position to 3,214,000 shares.
Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X)
Between April 10 and April 30, Mark O’Dea, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 54 cents, increasing his portfolio’s position to 2,789,800 shares. The total cost of these purchases exceeded $162,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)
In late April, the share price of this cannabis producer closed at a record high.
On May 1, four insiders were sellers in the public market.
Interim chief revenue officer Jim Bursey sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.61, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $265,000.
Terry Lake, vice-president – corporate and social responsibility, exercised his options at a cost per share of $1.37 and sold the corresponding number of shares received (54,000) at a price per share of $10.49. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $492,000.
Jason Ewart, who sits on the board of directors, sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.59, eliminating this account’s holdings. Gross proceeds totaled over $158,000.
Devan Pennell, vice-president – program office, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $10.51 with 20,000 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $52,000.
Teck Resources Limited (TECK.B-T)
On April 26, chairman emeritus Norman Keevil divested 2,600 shares at a price per share of $31.7285 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MGC Investments Ltd.) with just 32 shares remaining in the account. Gross proceeds tot