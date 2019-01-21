Monday’s Insider Report: Insider invests over $4-million in this cyclical stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Jan. 16, Todd Anthony, who is responsible for corporate development, invested over $105,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.04, initiating a portfolio position.

That day, in a relatively small transaction, president and chief executive officer Keith Neumeyer acquired 4,250 shares at a price per share of $7.05, lifting his account balance to 3,359,500 shares.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 11, chief operating officer Scott Stauth exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (12,500) at a price per share of $36.20. The prior day, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (12,500) at a price per share of $35.55. After these transactions, his portfolio held 49,221 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $900,000.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (DRG.UN-T)

On Jan. 15, chairman of the board of trustees Detlef Bierbaum exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of units received (5,369) at a price per unit of $12.60, leaving 86,147 units in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $67,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by an insider.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (KBLT-X)

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 11, Vladimir Iorich, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $4.40 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Pala Investments Limited). On Jan. 9, he purchased 1-million shares at a price per share of $4.40 for this account. After these transactions, the account held 10,726,582 shares.

Management believes the company is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for electric vehicles.