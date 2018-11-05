 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s Insider Report: Insider trades over $700,000 in this stock

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Insider trades over $700,000 in this stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL-T)

Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31, executive vice-chairman Robert Briscoe purchased a total of 413,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 42 cents, increasing his account’s holdings to 3,585,214 shares.

Between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30, president and chief executive officer Lionel Ettedgui acquired a total of 189,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately 44 cents taking his account balance up to 696,000 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)

In a relatively small transaction, director and president of South American operations Gabriel Rubacha bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$3.4467 on Oct. 30, lifting his account’s holdings to 210,400 shares.

On Oct. 29, executive vice-chairman John Kanellitsas purchased 25,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$3.60, increasing his portfolio’s position to 930,570 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 17, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Evans acquired 8,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$4.08, raising his account balance to 50,000 shares.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

On Oct. 29, three insiders were buyers in the market.

Director Philip Scherman purchased a total of 3,300 shares, initiating positions in three separate accounts for which he has control or direction over, or indirect ownership.

Director Christine McGinley bought a total of 1,601 shares for two accounts (1,044 shares in her personal account and 577 shares for an account in which she has indirect ownership).

Senior vice-president Richard Maloney acquired 660 shares at a price per share of $13.67, increasing his account’s holdings to 17,560 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

=========

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider selling activity.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

On Nov. 1, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$141.89. The previous day, he divested 2,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of U.S.$136.8908. Upon conversion to Canadian dollars, the total value of these trades amounted to over $700,000. After these transactions, his account did not hold any shares.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019