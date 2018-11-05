Monday’s Insider Report: Insider trades over $700,000 in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL-T)

Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31, executive vice-chairman Robert Briscoe purchased a total of 413,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 42 cents, increasing his account’s holdings to 3,585,214 shares.

Between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30, president and chief executive officer Lionel Ettedgui acquired a total of 189,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately 44 cents taking his account balance up to 696,000 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)

In a relatively small transaction, director and president of South American operations Gabriel Rubacha bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$3.4467 on Oct. 30, lifting his account’s holdings to 210,400 shares.

On Oct. 29, executive vice-chairman John Kanellitsas purchased 25,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$3.60, increasing his portfolio’s position to 930,570 shares.

On Oct. 17, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Evans acquired 8,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$4.08, raising his account balance to 50,000 shares.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

On Oct. 29, three insiders were buyers in the market.

Director Philip Scherman purchased a total of 3,300 shares, initiating positions in three separate accounts for which he has control or direction over, or indirect ownership.

Director Christine McGinley bought a total of 1,601 shares for two accounts (1,044 shares in her personal account and 577 shares for an account in which she has indirect ownership).

Senior vice-president Richard Maloney acquired 660 shares at a price per share of $13.67, increasing his account’s holdings to 17,560 shares.

=========

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider selling activity.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

On Nov. 1, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$141.89. The previous day, he divested 2,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of U.S.$136.8908. Upon conversion to Canadian dollars, the total value of these trades amounted to over $700,000. After these transactions, his account did not hold any shares.