Monday’s Insider Report: Investors sell these surging gold stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T)
On Aug. 7, chief innovation officer Todd Abraham acquired 15,000 shares at a price per share of $5.7837. The cost of this investment totaled over $86,000.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T)
Between Aug. 7-10, chief financial officer Darren Millman exercised his options, receiving 30,463 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $6.20, and sold 30,463 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.26. Net proceeds exceeded $367,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
On Aug. 5, vice-chair Bruce Walter exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.67, and sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.625. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV-T)
On Aug. 10, chief financial officer Sandip Rana exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $55.58, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $208.459, leaving 40,639 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million, excluding any associated transactions fees.
On Aug. 10, Eaun Gray, vice-president – business development, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $100.10, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $210.808 with 803 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $885,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM-T)
On Aug. 5, Eric Sprott, a large shareholder, sold 1,146,300 shares at a price per share of $7.90 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). Proceeds from the sale totaled over $9-million, not including commission charges.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
On Aug. 6, Jennifer Wagner, senior vice-president- corporate affairs, legal counsel and corporate secretary, exercised her options, receiving 10,002 shares at a cost per share of $4.95 and sold 10,002 shares at a price per share of $75.60. Net proceeds totaled over $706,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
