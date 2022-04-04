Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On March 25, chair of the board of directors Robert Pace invested over $264,000 in shares of CN. He acquired 1,561 shares at a cost per share of $169.3501, after which this specific account held 205,788 shares.

On March 24, director James O’Connor acquired 579 shares at a price per share of US$133.55, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 34,727 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$77,000.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On March 28, billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 558,800 shares at a cost per share of $33.056 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 3,814,377 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $18-million.

Westshore pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share or $1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.6 per cent.

On March 11, the company announced a 20-per-cent dividend hike to 30 cents per share from 25 cents along with a one-time special dividend of $1.50 per share payable to shareholders of record on March 31.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)

On March 24, chief technology officer Rakesh Patel divested 22,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.16, reducing this particular account’s position to 36,100 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $342,000, excluding trading fees.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY-T)

On March 23, chief executive officer Chris Gardner exercised his options, receiving 26,278 shares at a cost per share of $2.64, and sold 26,278 shares at a price per share of $32.5213, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $785,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

