Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)

On April 29, Kyle Hill, president of the Alaska Commercial Company business unit, acquired 3,180 shares at an average price per share of approximately $36.02, raising this specific account’s holdings to 4,055 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $114,000.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)

On April 27, president and chief executive officer Richard Lord acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.8436, after which this specific account held 4,220,040 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $110,000.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On May 6, Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 280,052 shares at a cost per share of $33.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 4,353,741 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $9.4-million.

Previously, the billionaire businessman invested over $25-million in shares of Westshore between March 28 and April 14.

Westshore pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share or $1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.6 per cent.

Over the past 10 trading sessions, Westshore’s share price is relatively unchanged, rising 0.4 per cent, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down roughly 4 per cent.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (GURU-T)

On April 29 chief financial officer and corporate secretary Ingy Sarraf sold 14,000 shares at a price per share of $11.80 with

