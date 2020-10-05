Monday’s Insider Report: Large shareholder invests over $5-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
On Sept. 29, Gordon Flatt, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 300,000 shares at a price per share of $18.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Skky Capital Corp. Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $5.6-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share, or 28 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.5 per cent.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 21, Zin Smati, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 2,941 shares at a cost per share of US$16.992, after which this specific account held 4,091 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled roughly US$50,000, excluding trading fees.
These two stocks have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On Sept. 25, director Edith Holiday divested 4,000 shares at a price per share of US$106.1561, trimming this account’s holdings to 62,998 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$424,000, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the stock price is up over 20 per cent and the share price recently closed at an all-time high.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-X)
On Sept. 28, lead director Bill Beckett sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.27 with 205,337 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $853,000, excluding commission fees.
