Monday’s Insider Report: Major shareholder tops up his position in this housing play yielding 8%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T)
Between April 5-8, director Ian Sutherland invested over $312,000 in shares of MCAN. He acquired a total of 18,860 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.57 for three accounts. Ian Sutherland owns over 10 per cent of the common shares outstanding.
This mortgage originator pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share or $1.36 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 8 per cent.
MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. (DRDR-T)
On April 7 and 8, co-founder and co-executive chair George Christodoulou acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.39, increasing this particular account’s position to 15,476,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $101,000. Mr. Christodoulou owns over 10 per cent of the shares outstanding.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
On April 8-9, director Richard Zimmer exercised his options, receiving a total of 108,873 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.55 and sold 108,873 shares at a price per share of $4.35, after which this specific account held 77,069 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $304,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported that chairman of the board George Brack sold a total of 1-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.31 between April 5- 9, leaving 1-million shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4.3-million, excluding trading fees.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X)
Between April 1-16, chief financial officer Darcy Daubaras sold a total of 33,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.01, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 160,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $165,000, not including trading fees.
Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T)
Between April 9-12, chief financial officer Marty Rendall exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $14.05 with 208,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $262,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On April 9, director Chris Hill exercised his options, receiving 28,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 28,000 shares at a price per share of $13.95, leaving 80,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $180,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
