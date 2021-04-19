 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Major shareholder tops up his position in this housing play yielding 8%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T)

Between April 5-8, director Ian Sutherland invested over $312,000 in shares of MCAN. He acquired a total of 18,860 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.57 for three accounts. Ian Sutherland owns over 10 per cent of the common shares outstanding.

This mortgage originator pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share or $1.36 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 8 per cent.

MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. (DRDR-T)

On April 7 and 8, co-founder and co-executive chair George Christodoulou acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.39, increasing this particular account’s position to 15,476,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $101,000. Mr. Christodoulou owns over 10 per cent of the shares outstanding.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)

On April 8-9, director Richard Zimmer exercised his options, receiving a total of 108,873 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.55 and sold 108,873 shares at a price per share of $4.35, after which this specific account held 77,069 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $304,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported that chairman of the board George Brack sold a total of 1-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.31 between April 5- 9, leaving 1-million shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4.3-million, excluding trading fees.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X)

Between April 1-16, chief financial officer Darcy Daubaras sold a total of 33,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.01, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 160,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $165,000, not including trading fees.

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T)

Between April 9-12, chief financial officer Marty Rendall exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $14.05 with 208,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $262,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On April 9, director Chris Hill exercised his options, receiving 28,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 28,000 shares at a price per share of $13.95, leaving 80,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $180,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies