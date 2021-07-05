 Skip to main content
Monday's Insider Report: Mining billionaire invests $2-million in this stock that's doubled in value in 2021

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.  Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Prime Mining Corp. (PRYM-X)

On June 28, Pierre Lassonde, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $2-million in shares of Prime. He purchased 500,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.03 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Firelight Holdings).

In 2020, Mr. Lassonde retired from his position as Franco-Nevada’s chairman of the board. Mr. Lassonde co-founded the original Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) along with Seymour Schulich.

Year-to-date, the share price of Prime has more than doubled in value, rallying 118 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)

On June 30, senior vice-president of marketing Bryan Bradley divested 8,000 shares at a price per share of $44.86, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 18,248 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $358,000, excluding trading fees.

Between June 17-29, director David Tuer sold a total of 24,466 shares at an average price per share of approximately $45.29 with 56,237 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, not including commission charges.

On June 25, chief operating officer – oil sands Scott Stauth exercised his options, receiving 13,500 shares at a cost per share of $20.76, and sold 13,500 shares at a price per share of $45.2566, after which this specific account held 49,221 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $330,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

CIBC (CM-T)

Between June 9-25, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC Capital Markets Harry Culham exercised his options, receiving a total of 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $102.33, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $145.84, leaving 2,330 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that between May 31 and June 2, Mr. Culham exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $99.32, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $143.26. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)

On June 24, vice-president and general manager of Brazil Lincoln Silva divested 45,796 shares at a price per share of $12.6944, reducing this specific account’s position to 32,825 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $581,000, excluding trading fees.

