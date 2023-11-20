Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Nov. 10, executive chairman Bill Holland bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.0968 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing the holdings in this particular account to 2,536,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $352,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, or 80 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.7 per cent.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

Between Nov. 9-14, executive vice-president and chief growth officer U.S. operations and co-head of acquisitions Mike Stickney exercised his options, receiving 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.96, and sold 7,000 shares at an average price of approximately $85.38, after which 42,300 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $317,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Nov. 9, senior vice-president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary Sean Quinn exercised his options, receiving 45,550 shares at a cost per share of $16.38 and sold 45,550 shares at a price of $58.32 leaving 59,834 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.9 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Nov. 9, vice-president Caroline Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares at a price of $58.43 eliminating her position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $1.7-million, excluding trading fees.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On Nov. 14, chief financial officer Anne Yong exercised her options, receiving 125,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.24 and sold 125,000 shares at an average price of approximately $7.15 with 170,596 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $488,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

