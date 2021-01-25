Monday’s Insider Report: Multiple insiders collectively invest over $8-million in this large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Jan. 22, director and the company’s former chief financial officer Richard Fortin acquired 25,000 shares at a price per share of $37.672. The cost of this investment exceeded $941,000.
On Jan. 21, chief marketing officer Kevin Lewis bought 9,000 shares at a cost per share of US$29.8716. The cost of this purchased totaled over US$268,000.
On Jan. 20, executive chairman of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Alain Bouchard invested over $7.2-million (Canadian) in shares of Couche-Tard. He purchased a total of 193,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $37.72 for two accounts.
This large-cap stock pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8.75 cents per share, or 35 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of 0.9 per cent.
Year-to-date, the share price has declined nearly 13 per cent. The relative strength index is at 31. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 represents an oversold condition.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
On Jan. 15, Scott Robinson, vice-president of business development, bought 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.10, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 291,507 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $164,000, not including trading fees.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)
Between Jan. 7-14, director Vernon Lobo sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $51.88, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 44,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $207,000, excluding trading fees.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T)
Between Jan. 7-18, director Ugo Bizzarri divested a total of 249,448 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.75 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $2.1-million.
Mr. Bizzarri is the co-founder of Timbercreek Asset Management.
