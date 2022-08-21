Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)

On Aug. 8, Jonathan McCain, president of McCain Capital Inc. and director, invested over $452,000 in shares of Maple Leaf Foods. He acquired 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $22.64 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Andover Capital Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 50,000 shares.

On Aug. 4, the share price tumbled 17 per cent on high volume and the stock briefly fell into oversold territory. That day, the company reported lower-than-expected second quarter financial results.

Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)

Between Aug. 8-15, director James Pantelidis invested over $312,000 in shares of Parkland for two accounts. He bought a total of 9,310 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.52, after which one account held 258,433 shares and a separate account held 4,300 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)

Between Aug. 2-10, Andy Mah, director and the company’s former chief executive officer, sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.52, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 577,434 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $6.3-million, not including trading fees.

On Aug. 3, chief financial officer Craig Blackwood divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $10.87, trimming this particular account’s position to 828,594 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $543,000, excluding commission charges.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T)

Between Aug. 8-11, Chris Beardall, president of Spin Master toys and chief commercial officer, sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $47.65, after which this specific account held 107,539 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $4.7-million, not including trading fees.

